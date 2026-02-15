Leyte board urges halt to black sand mining in MacArthur

AT LEAST two members of the Leyte Provincial Board confirmed Sunday, February 15, 2026, that the board passed a resolution requesting concerned National Government agencies and the MacArthur Municipal Council to temporarily stop black sand mining operations.

The suspension request is pending a comprehensive compliance review. A Provincial Board member said the committees involved have been tasked to investigate a written protest.

During the February 11 session, the board requested the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and the MacArthur Municipal Council to temporarily suspend mining operations during the investigation.

In response to the action of the Leyte Provincial Government, Bernardita Morcilla, secretary general of Unlad and a resident affected by the mining activities, said: “Nagpapasalamat kami nga mga taga-MacArthur han iyo pamati han amon hangyo ha iyo."

"Pinamatian niyo an amon araba ug iyo gin-aksiyonan. Taos-puso kaming nagpapasalamat sa inyong lahat na officers sa napakabilis ninyong aksyon," Morcilla said.

Jesus Cabias Jr., spokesperson of concerned residents of MacArthur who led human barricades against mining, thanked the Leyte board members and the media for monitoring developments in the town.

Various advocacy groups earlier wrote an open letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to issue an executive order against mining in MacArthur. They also submitted petitions to the Provincial Board requesting an investigation into the arrival of a massive cutter suction dredger allegedly operated by MacArthur Iron Sand Project Corp. (MIPC).

The nearby towns of Mayorga and Abuyog have also opposed the mining operations in their areas. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)