Leyte cops dismantle drug den, seize P102,000 worth of shabu

AT LEAST three suspected drug personalities were arrested and P102,680 worth of shabu were seized following the dismantling of a drug den in Barangay Cantandog 1, Hilongos, Leyte, on Friday, May 22, 2026.

The arrested suspects were identified by aliases as Marlo, 30, drug den maintainer and Street Level Individual (SLI); Miko, 24, a WiFi installer, identified as a visitor and SLI; and Rey, 21, a motorcycle driver, also named as a visitor and SLI.

Operatives from Hilongos Municipal Police Station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Leyte Provincial Office confiscated from the suspects four plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, and other personal items.

“These accomplishments manifest the commitment of the Leyte Police Provincial Office and its operating units in intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to conduct aggressive and intelligence-driven operations to protect our communities from illegal drugs,” said police provincial director-OIC Colonel Celerino Sacro Jr.

The arrested suspects will be facing charges for violation of Section 5 (Illegal Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Section 6 (Maintenance of a Drug Den), Section 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Drug Den), Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and Section 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia), all under Article II of Republic Act 9165. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)