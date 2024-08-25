Leyte cops heighten anti-criminality drive

THE Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) has intensified its efforts to combat criminal activities and ensure public safety in the province, as it continues to arrest most wanted persons and law offenders in the province.

"The efforts to capture wanted persons and enforce anti-crime strategies reflect the LPPO's commitment to a safer place for all the residents and visitors in the province of Leyte," said Colonel Dionisio DC Apas Jr., police provincial director.

As of August 19, 2024 alone, authorities in the province arrested the Top 4 municipal most wanted person and seven other law offenders in anti-crime operations

A joint operation by the 1st Leyte Provincial Mobile Force Company and Dagami Municipal Police Station led to the arrest of alias "Tod," at Brangay Hilabago in Dagami town for acts of lasciviousness.

Leyte police units apprehended six offenders in Palompon for grave threats and illegal gambling, while another suspect was cornered in Leyte, Leyte for attempted homicide.

The accused were taken to their respective municipal police stations for documentation and proper disposition before being turned over to the courts of origin. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)