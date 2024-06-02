Leyte cops nab most wanted rape suspect, 3 others

AUTHORITIES in Leyte have arrested a 29-year-old most wanted person accused of rape charges and three other suspects in separate anti-criminality operations.

“Our commitment to public safety remains steadfast. With the active support of the community, we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone," said Colonel Dionisio DC Apas Jr, officer-in-charge of Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO), following the arrest of the suspects on May 29, 2024.

“The arrest of these wanted persons sends a clear message that the Leyte police will relentlessly pursue justice for victims and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions,” the police official added.

The personalities were identified as alias Ran, farmer and a resident of Barangay Caanislagan, Dagami, who was accused of rape based on a warrant dated May 27, 2024, with no recommended bail; and alias Lea, 64, businesswoman, a resident of Carigara, who was accused for falsification of public documents.

Also arrested were alias Day, 61, married, and a resident of Abuyog, for violation of Republic Act 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012; and alias Leo, retired overseas Filipino worker, a resident of Carigara, who was accused of falsification of public documents.

Apas said the arrest of the wanted personalities “represents a significant victory for law enforcement and the community, as it underscores the relentless pursuit of justice for victims of crimes.”

“The diligent efforts of the Leyte police serve as a testament to their unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of the populace,” he added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)