Leyte cops secure 80th Leyte Gulf Landings anniversary

“We are honored to have played a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of this historic commemoration. The success of this event is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our personnel, and we are grateful for the collaborative efforts of all involved,” Apas Jr. said.

Amid a large gathering of participants, the LPPO was able to maintain a safe environment for the ceremony at MacArthur Landing Memorial National Park.

“In close coordination with other concerned government agencies, the LPPO implemented a comprehensive security plan, which included a full alert status declared across Leyte Province,” LPPO said in a statement on Monday, October 21.

“Notably, no significant incidents were reported throughout the commemoration,” it added.

Meanwhile, Apas thanked the efforts of the Palo Auxiliary Traffic Unit (Patu), who helped them in the implementation of the traffic rerouting plan, resulting in a “smooth traffic flow throughout the week leading up to and during the event.”

“The 80th Leyte Gulf Landings commemoration served as a poignant reminder of the historical significance of the event and the bravery of those who fought for freedom. The successful security measures ensured that the focus remained on honoring the veterans and their sacrifice,” LPPO added.

High-ranking government officials and foreign dignitaries who joined during the event include Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr., Leyte First District Representative and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Leyte Governor Carlos Jericho Petilla, Palo Mayor Remedios Petilla, Ambassadors Hae Kyung Yu of Australia and Endo Kazuya of Japan, and U.S. Major General Matthew McFarlane, among other guests. (SunStar Philippines)