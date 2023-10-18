Leyte historical exhibit opens in Palo

LEYTE Provincial Tourism consultant Frances Ann Petilla and her husband, Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla, have formally opened the Leyte Historical Exhibit to the public at the LAC Building in Palo town in Leyte, as part of the activities for this year’s 79th Anniversary of the Leyte Gulf Landing.

The exhibit features nine dioramas made by artists Ernie Ybañez, Rico Palacio, Crispin Asensi, and Archie Zabala.

According to the Leyte Provincial Tourism Office, the dioramas visually narrate the important events in the history of the Province of Leyte from the early missionary years in the 16th century to contemporary times.

The dioramas include the arrival of the missionaries in Leyte, the opening of Carigara as the first mission of Jesuits in Leyte, the establishment of mission centers and Residencias in Dulag, Leyte, Visayas Tambalan, the Bankaw Revolt in Leyte (1662), Historia de Las Islas e Indios de Bisayas by Fr. Francisco Ignacio Alcina (1610-1674), construction of the old Leyte Capitol in 1917, the Leyte Landing, Commonwealth Government of the Philippines, and the developments after EDSA People Power.

"The Leyteño artists did their best in presenting the history of Leyte to the world. Alongside the Eastern Visayas Association of Museums (Carl Sanchez Bordeos, Leo Tristan Calipayan, Kent Esperas, and Dr. Nilda Villamor Jamora), the Leyte Provincial Tourism Office, and the special projects and programs of Hon. Frances Petilla, who was the overall consultant, they shared their artistic gifts and talents so that every Bisayan and Filipino can have a deeper understanding and appreciation of the events that occurred in the pages of history," the Leyte Provincial Tourism Office added.

The dioramas were mostly made of clay/terra cotta painted in acrylic, driftwood, twigs, wet newsprint, sand, stones assembled with glue, and carved wood.

Members of the Leyte-Samar Heritage Society Inc., together with other education and local officials, also graced the event. (SunStar Philippines)