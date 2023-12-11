Leyte province unveils new pasalubong center

LEYTE Governor Jericho Petilla and his wife, Provincial Tourism Consultant Frances Ann Petilla, along with other government officials, led the opening of the new Leyte Pasalubong Center Tours and Products at the Leyte Convention Center Grounds (beside Andok's) in Barangay Pawing, Palo, Leyte on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
"This is not just a store; it's a haven for the best local products and treats that Leyte has to offer. From delicacies to crafts down to its travel and tour services, the Leyte Pasalubong Center is your one-stop-shop for authentic Leyteño goodness," the Leyte Provincial Tourism Office said.
Governor Petilla also urged the exhibitors and stall owners to continue to be innovative with their products in the face of globalization while assuring them of the government's support, particularly on the packaging and promotion of their products and services, among other things.
Karen Tiopes, the Department of Tourism (DOT)-Eastern Visayas director, lauded the Provincial Tourism Office's initiative, saying the opening of the Pasalubong Center "symbolizes the culmination of collective efforts, a celebration of our unique cultural identity, a commitment to promoting the vibrant tourism potential that Leyte holds, and a testament to the creativity, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit of Leyteño."
According to her, the Pasalubong Center "is not merely a commercial venture; it is a gateway to the heart and soul of Leyte, showcasing the warmth of our hospitality and the diversity of our local products."
"It is through initiatives like these that we strengthen the foundations of our tourism industry and contribute to the prosperity of our region," said Tiopes in a statement.
The event was also attended by Leyte Provincial Tourism Officer Jecyn Kate Nierras-Ramos; Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-Eastern Visayas chief of staff Pedro Bimbo Tan, representing DTI regional director Celerina Bato; DTI-Leyte provincial director Araceli Larraga; DOT-Eastern Visayas senior tourism operations officer Rodel Balierbare, representing Tiopes; Ludette Ruiz, president of the Association of Leyte Tours Operators; Leyte Provincial Board Members Wilson Uy, Atty. Ronnan Christian Reposar, and Raissa Villasin; and other visitors and provincial government officials.
The Leyte Pasalubong Center is open from Tuesdays to Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (SunStar Philippines)