Leyte province unveils new pasalubong center

LEYTE Governor Jericho Petilla and his wife, Provincial Tourism Consultant Frances Ann Petilla, along with other government officials, led the opening of the new Leyte Pasalubong Center Tours and Products at the Leyte Convention Center Grounds (beside Andok's) in Barangay Pawing, Palo, Leyte on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

"This is not just a store; it's a haven for the best local products and treats that Leyte has to offer. From delicacies to crafts down to its travel and tour services, the Leyte Pasalubong Center is your one-stop-shop for authentic Leyteño goodness," the Leyte Provincial Tourism Office said.

Governor Petilla also urged the exhibitors and stall owners to continue to be innovative with their products in the face of globalization while assuring them of the government's support, particularly on the packaging and promotion of their products and services, among other things.