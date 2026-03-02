Leyte Roaring Lions eye Evraa title return

THE Leyte Roaring Lions delegation is set to make a strong bid to reclaim the Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) title at the weeklong sports competition starting Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Baybay City.

Department of Education (DepEd) Leyte Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Mariza Magan expressed confidence in the team's potential, emphasizing discipline and unity as guiding principles.

"This year's Evraa is more than a showcase of athletic excellence; it is a celebration of discipline, resilience, teamwork, and the indomitable spirit of the Leyteño student athletes," Magan said.

"With unity as our strength and excellence as our standard, we enter this competition with a clear and determined goal, which is to regain the crown and bring honor back to Leyte. We are proud of our recent triumphs, including ruling the 2026 Regional Festival of Talents and Regional Schools Press Conference, and we aim to build on that momentum," she added.

Magan thanked coaches, trainers, officials, parents, students, and stakeholders "for their unwavering support and dedication to the athletes."

"We thank you for your support, which has been instrumental in our preparation for this meet," she said, urging the team to anchor every performance on integrity and respect.

"True victory reflects preparation, trust, and shared sacrifice," Magan said.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendents Atty. Calick Arrieta and Dr. Teodorico Pelinio Jr., along with Schools Governance and Operations Division Chief Dr. Gil Esplanada and Curriculum Implementation Division Chief Grace Villanueva, coordinated training, logistics, and academic support.

Financial support from the Leyte Provincial Government under Governor Jericho Petilla reinforced preparations and athlete welfare.

Dr. Rex Briones, education program supervisor in English and head of the division publication team, said the Leyte Roaring Lions team "carries the pride of every school and community in Leyte, representing discipline in action and competing not only for medals but for the honor of Leyte and the values it stands for."

The Leyte delegation has undergone intensive preparation, including a 20-day concentration training in Kananga.

The Evraa Meet will feature competition among 13 schools divisions across the region. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)