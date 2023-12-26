Leyte sped advocates hold gift-giving activity

THE Special Education Advocates League of Leyte (Seal) has conducted a gift-giving activity at the Home for Girls/Reception and Student Center for Children of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in Palo, Leyte to coincide with the Christmas season.

Dr. Henrietta Managbanag, the assistant superintendent of the Department of Education (DepEd)-Leyte Division, commended the center's personnel and participants for the "heartwarming and fulfilling" community outreach project.

"Nakapagpasaya tayo ng mga munting anghel. Thank you very much, Seal warriors,” said Managbanag.

“Your unrelenting spirit and selflessness, once again, have radiated luminous hope, kindness, love, and compassion to many of our less fortunate, ignored, neglected, and abandoned children," she added.

The beneficiaries received gift items and free food.

Seal officers and members, including district supervisors and school heads of Leyte, also entertained the children during the program.

Meanwhile, Managbanag urged the SPED advocates to “transcend such magnanimous love and care to everyone and beyond."

Seal, through the support of Leyte Division Superintendent Dr. Mariza Magan and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Roberto Mangaliman, has been at the forefront of an "inclusive and compassionate community" for Learners with Special Educational Needs (LSENs) in Leyte province.