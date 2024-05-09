Leyte to rewrite history in Evraa 2024

THE Department of Education (DepEd)-Leyte Division has fielded a total of 578 delegates for this year’s Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) in Ormoc City, all geared up to snatch the championship title.

“Let our unity and teamwork be your guiding force, propelling you towards victory,” said Leyte Division Superintendent Dr. Mariza Magan, as she fueled the team to “give your absolute best.”

Magan assured the athletes under the banner of the Leyte Roaring Lions that the division officials and stakeholders “are behind you, cheering you on every step of the way.”

“Go out there and make us proud! Your journey to this year's Evraa is a testament to your dedication, passion, and resilience. Every practice, every hurdle, has led you to this moment,” she said.

Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla also expressed elation as the regional athletes “are eager to show off their skills and compete for the win.”

“Let the spirit of sportsmanship ignite within our athletes,” Petilla said.

Evraa 2024, the region’s biggest sporting event, runs from May 5 to10 at the Ormoc City Sports Complex.

Leyte’s 2023 medal tally, clinching the second spot with a haul of 50 gold, 74 silver, and 55 bronze medals, served as a “powerful motivation” for the division to aim even higher this year. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)