Leyte town receives water filtration technology

SAN MIGUEL town in Leyte province recently received assistance from Aqua-Aid, an organization dedicated to addressing water purity issues.

The aid included a water filtration device, LifeStraw technology, and training on crafting natural resource-based water filters “that will enhance the town's capacity to meet water needs during emergency situations.”

San Miguel Mayor Norman Sabdao extended his gratitude to Achille Romualdez Pompidou, the founder of Aqua-Aid, for the donation.

“This device will greatly help the community, especially in times of calamity where water is one of the primary needs of the people,” said Achille Romualdez Pompidou, the nephew of Leyte First District Congressman and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

In a statement, Pompidou recalled the experiences from the 2013 Super Typhoon Yolanda that leveled most of the Leyte towns, saying that the story “taught us valuable lessons on preparedness, resilience, and the power of community.”

“They showed us that, in the face of disaster, our survival depends not only on our strength and determination but also on our access to essential resources like clean water,” he said.

“In the aftermath of such disasters, the risk of waterborne diseases becomes a significant concern, threatening the health and wellbeing of survivors. This is where the importance of water, combined with the innovation of water purification kits and LifeStraws, becomes evident,” Pompidou added.

During natural calamities, such as typhoons or earthquakes, the vulnerability of communities “is starkly evident as they grapple with the aftermath.”

“Shockingly, a substantial chunk of their emergency budgets—often exceeding 70 percent—is allocated to the procurement of bottled water, exacerbating the financial strain on already struggling regions,” Pompidou said.

Recognizing this dire need for sustainable solutions, Pompidou conceived Aqua-Aid “as a beacon of hope amid adversity.”

According to him, the core mission of Aqua-Aid “is simple yet profoundly impactful: to empower communities by giving them access to clean, potable water, thereby alleviating the burdens associated with waterborne illnesses and the exorbitant costs of emergency response.”

“By distributing rigorously tested water purifiers to vulnerable Barangays during crises, Aqua-Aid not only safeguards public health but also fosters resilience and resourcefulness within communities,” he said.

Through “strategic collaborations with esteemed organizations like LifeStraw,” Aqua-Aid has amplified its reach and efficacy, facilitating the distribution of water purifiers to over 10,000 individuals and counting.

Pompidou maintained that the water purification tools “are not just instruments of survival; they represent hope and resilience in the face of calamity.”

“They enable us to access safe drinking water when our usual sources are compromised, reducing the risk of diseases and helping communities recover more rapidly,” he said.

The water purification kits work by removing contaminants from water, making it safe for drinking and cooking.

LifeStraws are also personal water filters designed to be used directly in the water source, providing immediate access to clean water, according to Pompidou.

The homemade water filters offer a low-budget solution during times of dire need.

“Something as simple as directions to create these filters can offset the budget previously discussed by upwards of 30 percent. Both technologies are simple yet profoundly impactful, offering a lifeline to those affected by natural disasters,” Pompidou said. (SunStar Philippines)