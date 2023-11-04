LNU defends accreditation of An Lantawan student publication

THE Leyte Normal University (LNU) in Tacloban City has defended its action in requiring accreditation of An Lantawan (The Watchtower) student publication.

“The university has a responsibility in establishing certain guidelines and standards to ensure quality and integrity of our academic and extracurricular programs,” the government-ran university said.

“Part of this process is the accreditation of student organizations, including publications like An Lantawan. This is a standard procedure in many educational institutions even worldwide,” it added.

Amid the oppositions from the publication staff and various campus publication advocates, the university maintained that “requiring An Lantawan to undergo accreditation is not an attempt to curtail the freedom of the speech or of the press.”

“The process is in accordance with established policies so that organizations within the University adhere to ethical and professional standards, and to ensure that they contribute to the overall experience of students,” LNU said in a statement released on October 25, 2023.

The incident happened while the publication staff were in a middle of a regional collegiate sports tournament coverage in Baybay City.

An Lantawan Facebook page, which has over 40,000 followers, was changed to “LNU-Student Publication Office” on the morning of October 23.

“I felt devastated because we’ve been working for An Lantawan for many years and since we are prohibited to use the logos, we were holding on to the Facebook page name ‘An Lantawan,’” said Troy Ortega, 21, a publication staff.

An Lantawan publication is serving an estimated 7,000 enrolled students of the university, which was established in 1921.

Ortega, the managing and opinion editor during the academic year 2022-2023, admitted that for the current school year, their publication has yet to establish its editorial board “because of the accreditation.”

“We take initiative, as student journalists and as members of the previous editorial board. If we don’t act, who will act for us to work on the university accreditation process?” Ortega asked.

On October 31, the publication staff faced another setback after social media giant Facebook unceremoniously “unpublished” their page.

According to Ortega, their page was unpublished “on the grounds of misrepresentation or impersonation, a violation of Facebook’s community standard.”

“We suspect that a deliberate attack has been launched to this page via mass reporting. I see this as a super cheap blow to the An Lantawan staff and a blatant attempt to curtail campus press freedom. Whoever behind this should be made accountable,” said Professor Uldarico Alviola, a campus press advocate and head of the integrated media center of Visayas State University.

As of November 1, the An Lantawan Facebook page, now renamed as “LNU-Student Publication Office”, has been retrieved.

However, the publication’s lengthy response to LNU’s advisory they posted on October 30 “has been removed by Facebook.”

An Lantawan stance

In its now deleted statement, An Lantawan publication staff strongly expressed their opposition to LNU administration’s October 25 advisory.

They said the accreditation process required from them “contradicts the University's Student Manual, available on its official website, which explicitly states that ‘the school publication should operate within the framework of the working policies of An Lantawan.’”

“Accreditation is a requirement that applies solely to student organizations, enabling them to secure a Certificate of Registration as a prerequisite for their operation. Thus, the insistence on requiring An Lantawan to undergo accreditation contradicts this established institutional policy,” it said.

“It also violates the provisions of the Campus Journalism Act of 1991 and the Section 23, Article VIII of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Memorandum Order No. 09, series of 2013, both of which stipulate that Higher Education Institutions shall support the establishment and implementation of student publications and other media forms, preferably within the framework of self-management. This means the publication should have the freedom to determine its editorial policies and manage its funds,” the publication staff added.

In their statement, An Lantawan reasoned out that the accreditation “also contradicts Article 32 of Republic Act 386, also known as the Civil Code of the Philippines, which states that any public officer or employee, or any private individual, who directly or indirectly obstructs, defeats, violates or in any manner impedes or impairs any of the following rights and liberties of another person shall be liable to the latter for damages: (2) freedom of speech; and (3) freedom to write for the press or to maintain a periodical publication.”

The publication staff asserted that as the official student publication, An Lantawan “has a long-standing tradition of editorial independence, which we consider essential for responsible journalism.”

“Subjecting the publication to an unnecessary accreditation does not align with the principles of independent publishing. In fact, it can be seen as surrendering independence and autonomy to the school administration, which, in turn, forfeiting its right to be recognized as a ‘student publication’ under the law and in the eyes of the student body,” it added.

The university’s move “has the potential to cast a chilling effect on other campus press organizations in the country,” they said.

Meanwhile, Maximo Aljibe, the CHED-Eastern Visayas director, issued a separate statement, assuring that their office “remains committed to supporting and upholding campus journalism as an avenue of student development and growth.”

“The Commission acknowledges the higher education institutions’ academic freedom which is vital in a democratic educational community. While recognizing and respecting this principle, CHED-Eastern Visayas also emphasizes the need for the institutions to maintain a balance between academic autonomy and adherence to the provisions of Republic Act 7079 which upholds and protects the freedom of the press even at the campus level,” the CHED regional office said.

Solidarity statements

A group of former An Lantawan editors and members, who collectively called themselves as An Lantawan Alumni online, released a statement of solidarity for the remaining An Lantawan staff, urging the university officials “to respect the autonomy of the student publication and uphold campus press freedom.”

“The campus press is an independent student organization. The curtailment of press freedom in any way should be condemned,” said Michael Carlo Villas, former editor-in-chief of An Lantawan in 2005-2006.

“As a former member of the publication, we strive to live out of its motto, ‘Liberating the Critical and Creative Minds.’ It is disappointing and sad that this is happening to the people I have worked with for four years,” added Gio Costuna, the An Lantawan editor-in-chief in 2023.

Costuna reportedly faced a cyber libel complaint from a university student council official due to his alleged critical reportage in the campus.

Costuna's case was dismissed by a local court.

At least eight out of the 11 state universities and colleges in the region also supported the call for an independent An Lantawan publication.

The College Editors Guild of the Philippines, the oldest and the broadest alliance of tertiary student publications in the Asia-Pacific with its over 750 member publications from different schools across the country, also challenged LNU “to be transparent in dialogues with An Lantawan, together with CEGP.”

“An Lantawan struggling with these bureaucratic accreditation processes is just part of a larger issue Filipino students face. Not only that An Lantawan's case is a violation of their press freedom, but an outright attack on Filipino students' academic freedom,” said Brell Lacerna, CEGP national spokesperson.

“It discourages many students to join organizations in an atmosphere like LNU, because for what purpose will they exercise their advocacies when it will be censored immediately?” said Lacerna in a statement.

CEGP has recorded more than 1,000 alleged violations of campus press freedom around the country since 2010.

These violations included “harassment, killing of student writers and editors, meddling with editorial policies, and censorship of editorial content.”

“Because of the massive support from different individuals and groups, even other publications in Eastern Visayas, we find hope in our fight,” Ortega said. (SunStar Philippunes)