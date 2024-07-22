Hunger, poor wages, rights abuses stalk Filipinos amid Marcos' ‘rosy’ nation’s address

THE Roman Catholic Church and various civil society groups in the Philippines called for “decisive actions to address critical national issues, including economic stability, law enforcement, climate change, and the education crisis” ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on July 22.

“Ensuring affordable rice for all Filipinos is crucial for alleviating poverty and enhancing food security," said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, the humanitarian arm of Catholic bishops’ organization in the country.

In a statement to Sunstar Philippines on July 22, Bagaforo reminded Marcos to fulfill his 2022 campaign promise to reduce the price of rice to P20 (US$0.34) per kilo.

“We urge the President to present clear steps on how this goal will be achieved and how agricultural reforms will support our farmers,” the prelate said.

A nationwide survey showed that 14.2 percent of Filipino families, or an estimated 3.95 million families, experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the first quarter of 2024, an independent public-polling body Social Weather Survey said in its report in May 2024 alone.

The number was higher than the 12.6 hunger rate seen in December 2023, it added.

The country’s poverty rate stood at 10.9 percent or equivalent to 3 million poor families in 2023, according to the state-run Philippine Statistics Authority in a report released on July 22. Yet, this was lower from 13.2 percent in 2021, the report showed.

“In fairness, it's not the fault of the current administration that there are serious issues that need to be corrected in the agrarian front. That's why condoning debts of farmers is not enough to make farmers' lives better. We need to see support services delivered in reformed areas and to complete land redistribution as soon as possible,” Danny Carranza, secretary-general of Movement for Agrarian Reform and Social Justice (Katarungan), told Sunstar Philippines in an interview on July 22.

Human rights group Amnesty International Philippines gave Marcos a "fail" grade "for not prioritizing human rights" during his first two years in Malacanang Palace.

“The 2024 Sona report card shows regression in accountability on the war on drugs and prevention of human rights abuses, with stagnation in press freedom and freedom of expression, while healthcare, labor security, education, and corruption crackdown efforts have seen mixed progress and setbacks,” the rights group said.

Cristina Palabay, Karapatan secretary general, maintained that red-tagging under the Marcos Jr. administration “has been broadly and indiscriminately brandished against human rights defenders…intending to create a chilling effect on a wide range of democratic expression.”

In its report, Palabay cited “3.4 million victims of threats, harassment and intimidation, including red-tagging, many of them ending up as among the 105 victims of extrajudicial killings, 12 victims of enforced disappearance, 754 political prisoners, 381 illegally arrested, 112 charged with terror law violations, 44,065 victims of indiscriminate bombings and 558 victims of forced surrender.”

Meanwhile, members of the Center of United and Progressive Worker trooped to the streets in capital Manila ahead of the president’s nationwide speech as they called for a legislated P150 pesos (2.57 US dollars) daily wage increase for the nation’s industry workforce.

“It is heartbreaking that millions of families cannot keep up with the rising costs for even the most basic of needs, with food inflation rising from 5.8 percent to 6.1 percent from May to June 2024. Such spikes in costs necessitate a wage increase,” the workers’ union said in a statement on July 22.

"While Marcos Jr. paints a rosy picture of the Philippines with its Bagong Pilipinas rebranding, the reality is that women are suffering even more from worsening poverty, hunger, and violence,” said women’s political party Gabriela Secretary-General Clarice Place in a separate statement on July 22.

Lawyer Aaron Pedrosa, secretary general of Sanlakas sectoral group, added that Marcos Jr.'s previous addresses “have been anything but a platform to discuss the real state of the country.”

In response, Pedrosa’s group, along with hundreds of advocacy members, staged their own version of a state of the nation address on July 22.

“As the country's debt balloons to record highs, expect more taxes, more borrowings, and concessions to lenders in the form of policy reforms such as increasing foreign equity to economic activities Constitutionally mandated to be controlled by Filipinos,” Pedrosa told Sunstar Philippines.

Meanwhile, Renato Reyes Jr., president of progressive group Bayan, said that “no amount of singing and recitation of ‘Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines)’ will hide the worsening crisis of Philippine society.”

“The true state of the nation is one of debilitating economic crisis, rising fascism, surrender of sovereignty, lack of accountability and endless in fighting among the ruling elite,” Reyes said.

As this developed, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, a cousin of the president, gave Marcos Jr. a perfect score on his performance since his last nation’s address.

“While there is always room for improvement, his dedication and achievements thus far are truly noteworthy,” Romualdez told reporters on July 22.

Bloody 'drug war' continues

In reaction to speech of Marcos, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) assailed the president for not acting on the urgent rights issues involving the "bloody drug war" that was started during the time of erstwhile president Rodrigo Duterte.

"President Marcos Jr. not only failed to declare an end to the 'war on drugs' or outline a human-rights based approach to illegal drugs – he made the spurious and baseless claim that the continuing anti-drug campaign has been bloodless," Carlos Conde, senior research of the New York-based rights body, told Sunstar Philippines in an interview.

"In fact, according to the monitoring by the University of the Philippines Third World Studies Center, more than 700 have been killed under him so far and that the killings worsened in the past year compared to the year before. And by claiming several successes such as the alleged reduction in the number of village affected by illegal drugs (by 32 percent, he said), we expect the 'drug war' violence to continue, probably even worsen," Conde added. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)