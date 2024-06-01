National Artist Resil Mojares, other experts to speak in Eastern Visayas cultural rediscovery forum

NATIONAL Artist for Literature Resil Mojares, along with other experts, will serve as keynote speaker during the "Pagsubay han Aton Kabilin: A Leyte-Samar History and Heritage Forum '' organized by the Leyte-Samar Heritage Society, Inc. (LSHSI) on June 6-7, 2024, at the historic Hotel Alejandro in Tacloban City.

The event, aimed at reigniting interest in the rich history and heritage of Eastern Visayas, features a comprehensive program of panel discussions, cultural presentations, and expert talks.

"It's high time that the stories of Leyte and Samar are brought to the forefront," said Professor Joycie Dorado-Alegre, LSHSI president.

"Our history is rich, vibrant, and deeply intertwined with the nation's past, yet it remains underrepresented in mainstream education," added Dorado-Alegre, who is an associate professor of the Humanities Division at the University of the Philippines Tacloban College.

LSHSI, a non-stock, non-profit corporation composed of inspired heritage advocates, has been at the forefront of cultural heritage conservation efforts in Eastern Visayas.

In a statement, LSHSI said the forum “addresses a critical gap in the current Philippine historical narrative, which often overlooks the significant events and cultural contributions of regions outside Metro Manila.”

Aside from the arrival of Magellan in Homonhon on March 16, 1521, the First Mass in Limasawa on March 30, 1521, and Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s Leyte Landing on October 20, 1944, no other historical events in Eastern Visayas are featured in basic and secondary education materials.

Even the 1901 victorious Battle of Balangiga, fought by Samar freedom fighters, and the brutalities committed by the U.S. army against the people of Eastern Visayas are excluded from the mainstream historical narrative of our country, according to LSHSI.

“Even more alarming is the absence of a discourse on culture and heritage in schools. Culture and arts activities are relegated to ‘intermission numbers’ and isolated to Buwan ng Wika programs. In effect, generations and generations of formally educated Filipinos are unaware of our local history, heroes, and heritage,” Dorado-Alegre said.

The forum seeks to correct these omissions by providing a platform for local historians and scholars to present their research and perspectives, ensuring that future generations understand and appreciate Eastern Visayas’ local history and heritage.

The presenters include:

- Rolando O. Borrinaga, Ph.D., retired Professor of University of the Philippines-School of Health Sciences, Palo Main Campus

- George Emmanuel R. Borrinaga, Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of San Carlos, Cebu City

- Carmi C. Garado-Macapagao, President, Homonhon Environmental Advocates and Rights Defenders

- Reynaldo H. Imperial, Ph.D., Professor, University of the Philippines, Manila

- Emilio B. Justimbaste, Jr., Editor, The Weekly Vanguard

- Bernard Leo M. Karganilla, Associate Professor, University of the Philippines, Manila

- Mark Reynan Sabayan, Chef and Culinary Arts Educator, Eastern Visayas State University

- Ma. Zenia C. Dulce, Assistant Professor, University of the Philippines Tacloban College

- Eulogio “Gio” Plameran, Jr., Dancer, Choreographer, and Technical Director, Leyte Kalipayan Dancers

- Manuelito S. Uy, Teacher II, Catbalogan National Comprehensive High School

- Imelda M. Diamante, Coordinator, Music Ministry, Metropolitan Cathedral of Our Lord's Transfiguration Parish, Palo, Leyte

- Jose “Joey” N. Lianza, Founding Director, Sirang Dance Ensemble, Leyte Normal University

- Elmer E. Agustin, Assistant Professor in Literature, University of the Philippines Tacloban College

- Lakan Uhay D. Alegre, Managing Editor, Philippine Journal of Public Policy, UP Center for Integrative and Development Studies

- Maria Luz C. Vilches, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Vice President for Higher Education, Ateneo de Manila University

- Antonino Salvador S. de Veyra, Assistant Professor in Media Arts and Director of UP Leyte Samar Heritage Center, University of the Philippines Tacloban College

Serving as moderators are:

- Jobert C. Narte, Instructor, Arts and Humanities Unit, Leyte Normal University

- Carmelito Nomer Abolencia, Ph.D., Eastern Visayas State University

Lawyer Anna Veloso Tuazon, Third Leyte District Representative, will also deliver the keynote speech for the first day. Frances Ann B. Petilla, lead consultant of the Leyte Provincial Tourism and chairperson of the Leyte Provincial Boy Scouts Council will give the inspirational message, while Msgr. Ramon Stephen Aguilos will deliver the welcome message in his capacity as Chairman of the LSHSI Board of Trustees.

Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots through this link: https://forms.gle/9g137PHKbKUsbT1T7. Registration is now open with a fee of P2,000, which includes meals and a forum kit.

Meanwhile, registration is free for youth/student leaders. Youth/student leaders’ registration link: https://forms.gle/sa2qS5hVh3TyQXdh8.

The forum is sponsored by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA), Province of Leyte, Office of Leyte Third District Representative, and Department of Tourism-Eastern Visayas.

LSHSI also thanked its donors: Tingog Party-list, Socsargen Resto Grill, Stephanie's Restaurant, Mr. Remy Uy, XYZ Hotel, and Hon. Jerry “Sambo” Yaokasin. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)