Ormoc praised for ‘grandest' Evraa kickoff show

Legendary musician Ely Buendia, former frontman of the iconic Pinoy rock band Eraserheads, will also perform during Evraa finale on Friday evening, May 10, according to the city government.

"Thanks to Ormoc City LGU, and the Power Couple, Congressman Richard 'Goma' Gomez and Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez, for making these great and memorable activities, including the upcoming fiesta 2024 celebrations, possible," said Jude Abenoja, Ormoc Fiesta Executive Committee chairman, as he invited the public to attend the closing ceremony in this year's biggest regional sporting event.

"Each one brings their unique talent and energy to the event," the Gomez couple said of the invited artists who graced the Evraa.

The other performers during the May 5 opening program include basketball personalities Asi Taulava and Gary David, entertainer/host Alex Gonzaga, and pop boy band BGYO,

Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Richard Bachmann praised the leadership of the Gomez couple on their sports development program and the preparation of the city for the event.

The winners of the Evraa games will represent Eastern Visayas in the 2024 Palarong Pambansa in Cebu City in July. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)