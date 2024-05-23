PNP, PDEA net 2 high-value drug suspects, 7 others in Eastern Visayas

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) and seven other suspected drug personalities were arrested in separate anti-narcotics operations across Eastern Visayas from May 20 to 22, 2024.

“Our dedicated police force is committed to fulfilling its duty by thoroughly investigating the source of these illicit drugs,” said Police Regional Office (PRO)-Eastern Visayas director Brigadier General Reynaldo Pawid.

In a statement to the local media, Pawid lauded the different Philippine National Police (PNP) units in the region and the collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Eastern Visayas for the arrest of the suspects.

“Our relentless pursuit of justice for our community will persist until those responsible are apprehended and brought to face the full extent of the law, ensuring that these criminals are held accountable for their actions,” he added.

The HVIs were identified as alias Dod, a 44-year-old jail guard residing in Hilongos, Leyte; and alias Cris, 40, a resident of Allen, Northern Samar.

Alias Dod was arrested by the combined elements of PDEA-Southern Leyte and the Matalom Municipal Police Station.

Recovered from the suspect were five small heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu and one caliber .45 pistol during the buy-bust operation in Barangay Punong, Matalom, Leyte on May 21.

Alias Cris yielded four sachets of suspected shabu in a buy-bust operation led by the Allen Municipal Police Station operatives at Barangay Sabang, Zone II, in Allen town on May 20.

The police regional command identified the seven other drug suspects as street-level individuals.

Alias Hoven, 53, yielded nine sachets of suspected shabu during the operation in Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera town.

Alias Poyo, a 41-year-old construction worker was arrested by the Kananga Municipal Police Station and the PDEA-Leyte after seven sachets of suspected shabu were recovered from his possession during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Natubgan, Kananga.

Authorities in Javier town and Baybay City nabbed alias RR, 22, in Barangay Zone 1, Javier, and alias JC, a 31-year-old resident of Sitio Naga, Zone 1, Baybay City, during a separate sting operation.

Both yielded two sachets of suspected shabu.

Alias Mark, a 27-year-old welder from Mayorga town in Leyte was arrested by the joint operatives of the Sta. Rita Municipal Police Station and PDEA-Samar in Barangay Santan, Sta. Rita, Samar.

Recovered from the suspect were two sachets of suspected shabu and buy-bust money.

Another 41-year-old SLI, known as “Sunog”, yielded four sachets of suspected narcotics in Barangay Sto. Nino, Abuyog, Leyte.

Drug Enforcement Unit operatives of Isabel Municipal Police Station seized sachets of suspected drugs from alias Chad, 22, in Purok Chicos, Barangay Tabunok, of the said town.

Meanwhile, Pawid vowed to “continue the region's intensified campaign against illegal drugs.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens by conducting thorough and persistent law enforcement operations aimed at eradicating the illegal drugs in our communities,” said Pawid.

The onsite marking and inventory of the recovered evidence were conducted in the presence of invited witnesses and the suspects, according to the police regional command.

The actual weight and value of the confiscated drug items are yet to be determined by the Regional Forensics Unit-Eastern Visayas, it added.

The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)