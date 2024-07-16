Suspected Eastern Visayas communist chief, wife nabbed in Baguio City

Contributed photo

AN ALLEGED Eastern Visayas high-ranking communist rebel leader and his wife were arrested in two separate operations in Baguio City, the military in the region said on Monday, July 15, 2024.

"The successful operation shows the government's commitment to delivering justice to victims of terrorism. We will not remain idle and will continue to intensify our efforts to apprehend individuals with outstanding violations," said Major General Camilo Ligayo, commander of the 8th Infantry Division based in Catbalogan City, Samar.

Captain Jefferson Mariano, the region’s military spokesperson, identified the suspected communist leader as Terrence Eder, alias Anjo/Islao and Terencio Eder Jr., a resident of Tacloban City.

“Eder was the former secretary of the Sub-Regional Committee (SRC) Emporium of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee (EVRPC),” Mariano said.

The wife was identified as Annalyn, alias Anya/Ninya and Analyn, a former educational officer and finance officer of the SRC Emporium, EVRPC.

In a statement to the media, Mariano said the couple, who have standing warrants of arrest for violating Section 4 of Republic Act 11479, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, and for the crime of arson, were captured on July 8, 2024 in Barangay Guisad, Baguio.

Meanwhile, Ligayo maintained that the arrest of the Eder couple “demonstrates the government's commitment to holding those who commit serious crimes, especially violations of anti-terrorism laws accountable.”

The military official also lauded the government forces “that contributed to the successful operation.”

Eastern Visayas, particularly Samar Island, has been identified as one of the strongholds of the communist rebel group who has been waging a Maoist-inspired guerilla war since the late 1960s. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)