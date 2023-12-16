Top Leyte educators feted for ‘luminous’ excellence, passion

A SELECT number of teachers and personnel from the Department of Education (DepEd)-Leyte Division were recognized for their “excellence and passion” in this year’s “Prestigio” Awards at the division gymnasium in Palo, Leyte on Friday, December 15.

Dr. Mariza Magan, Leyte Division superintendent, lauded the awardees, saying that “excellence knows no bounds.”

She also acknowledged the support of DepEd-Eastern Visayas director Dr. Evelyn Fetalvero and assistant regional director Dr. Ronelo Al Firmo for gracing the event.

“In the field of education, we are not just teachers and staff; we are architects of dreams, sculptors of minds, and custodians of the future. The honor we receive today is a testament to our commitment to excellence, a commitment that extends far beyond the applause of this moment,” said Fetalvero.

“It is a commitment to sustain excellence in service, especially to the learners who depend on us to guide their paths,” she added.

The education director challenged the awardees and the teaching force in Leyte “to go beyond the status quo, to seek new ways of inspiring, and to cultivate an environment where excellence is not an exception but a way of life.”

“Remember, the learners we serve are not just students in our classrooms; they are the architects of tomorrow. The excellence we sustain today will be the foundation upon which they build their dreams. Let us rise to the challenge, transcend what we thought possible, and leave luminous legacies that will endure through time,” Fetalvero said.

Meanwhile, Firmo commended the “excellence, passion, and the luminous legacies of our exceptional teaching and non-teaching personnel in the Schools Division of Leyte.”

“Our theme for this recognition rites, ‘Luminous Legacies: Transcending Excellence with Passion,’ encapsulates the spirit that drives our educators and staff to go above and beyond their duties, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of our students and the community,” said Firmo.

As he extolled the “profound impact that educators and support staff have on the lives of our students,” Firmo maintained that it is also “crucial to reflect on the importance of being a role model employee.”

“Being a role model employee means demonstrating a commitment to excellence in every facet of your work. It means showing up with enthusiasm and determination, inspiring those around you to reach for greatness. Your actions, both inside and outside the classroom, set the standard for professionalism, integrity, and passion,” Firmo said.

“The impact of role model employees resonates not only within the office and school gates but echoes in the broader community. Your dedication to excellence becomes a catalyst for positive change, creating a culture of continuous improvement that ripples through the education system. Moreover, the influence of role models extends to the very heart of the services we provide to the public,” he added.

The awardees include most outstanding teachers in different year levels, most outstanding school heads, most outstanding non-teaching personnel, best office- school-learning center awardees, most outstanding coordinators, division coordinatorship awardees, and schools division superintendent awardees, among others.

The event was also attended by Leyte assistant schools division superintendent Dr. Henrietta Managbanag and Dr. Roberto Mangaliman, other division chiefs, and education officials.