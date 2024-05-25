Tornado hits Northern Samar village

A TORNADO brought by the Tropical Depression Aghon has damaged 12 houses in Barangay Caburihan, Lavezares, Northern Samar on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

All the household victims were secured and evacuated to the evacuation center after the incident on early Saturday morning in Sitio Federoad, Barangay Caburihan.

No physical injuries were reported among household members, according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas.

At least four houses were damaged and eight were partially damaged, including the covered court of the said barangay.

The estimated cost of damage is more or less P350,000.

Lavezares Municipal Police has coordinated with the Municipal Disaster Risk and Reduction Office and Municipal Social Welfare and Development to validate the entire property damage during the incident. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)