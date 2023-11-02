M6.1 quake hits Eastern Samar

A MAGNITUDE 6.1 earthquake shook some parts of Eastern Visayas on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The quake, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 51 kilometers northeast of Hernani in Eastern Samar around 2:50 p.m., said the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

It was felt at Instrumental Intensity 2 in Quinapondan and Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; and Villaba, Abuyog, Calubian, Carigara, and Leyte in Leyte province.

The tremor, which had a depth of 48 kilometers, was also felt at Instrumental Intensity 1 in Mahaplag, Javier, and Hilongos in Leyte; Rosario in Northern Samar; and Hinunangan in Southern Leyte.

Phivolcs said damage and aftershocks are expected, but it ruled out the possibility of a tsunami, saying there was no tsunami threat in the country. (LMY)