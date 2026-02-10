MacArthur residents stand firm vs giant dredging machine for black sand mining

RESIDENTS of MacArthur, Leyte, continued their human barricades to protest the entry of a massive dredging machine, allegedly for black sand mining operations in their farmland areas.

Jesus Cabias Jr., spokesperson for the peasant farmers, expressed their fear that the mining operation will destroy their rice fields and livelihoods.

"Our fear is that our rice fields will be erased from the map," said Cabias in an interview with SunStar Philippines.

The machine, estimated to be six-story high by Cabias, has been slowly moving from the seashore toward the mining areas in Barangay Maya, MacArthur since January this year.

The residents have submitted their petitions to various government officials, asking for help to stop the mining operation.

They said the mining company has failed to rehabilitate previously mined areas and lacks monitoring mechanisms.

"We are not violent people. We just want the immediate help of our government over this issue," Cabias said in the vernacular on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

In their open letter to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the residents also said they have been "heavily impacted by mining for nine years now."

"Like many mining-affected communities, we have put up a barricade to show our strong opposition to mining operations that have devastated our farmlands and destroyed our environment," they said on February 6.

"Without any intervention to stop these mining operations, we will eventually have no food to feed our families. We will lose our livelihoods and our source of income that sustain our households," they said.

"We will continue to live in precarious conditions, worsening our food insecurity. Our ecosystems will be further compromised as we suffer biodiversity loss and water pollution," the residents added.

They appealed to the President to issue an executive order stopping the mining operations in their territory.

However, in his public social media post on February 9, a town councilor in MacArthur maintained: "Our local government unit continues to listen to the voices of our people, and we remain committed to lawful actions that safeguard the welfare of MacArthur and its residents."

"Our local government unit is aware of the concerns of our residents here in MacArthur regarding the dredging machine of the mining company in our town," wrote Councilor Dominic Babante on February 9.

"We also inform the public that the mayor has not issued a business permit for the mining operation here in MacArthur, Leyte, despite having complete documents from national agencies," he said.

"We are still reviewing the legal process to determine the appropriate actions our local government can take in this situation. We continue to listen, monitor, and take the necessary legal actions to protect the interests of our community," the local official added.

The town of MacArthur, named after American army general Douglas MacArthur who liberated the Philippines during the Second World War, is a fifth-class municipality in the province of Leyte.

The small town, with a population of over 21,000 in the 2015 census, gained national attention when a fish kill, which villagers attributed to a mining activity, struck its lake in 2012, decimating the livelihood of villagers.

Around 2,000 hectares of mining claims have been reportedly granted by the National Government to MacArthur Iron Sand Projects Corporation (MIPC), which runs the local operation of Strong Built Mining Development Corporation.

The mining project reportedly covers the town of MacArthur, and nearby Abuyog, and Javier municipalities.

In 2021 alone, MIPC hired about 300 local workers in the town MacArthur, while assuring the public that it has “performed our business operations within the bounds of law.”

Black sand is a highly valuable mineral used in making concrete, steel, cosmetics, jewelry and other industrial products. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)