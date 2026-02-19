Mining company to pull out giant dredger amid local concerns in MacArthur, Leyte

THE MacArthur Iron Projects Corporation (MIPC) announced it will remove its giant cutter suction dredger from its black sand mining project in Barangay Maya, MacArthur, Leyte, as part of a decision to re-evaluate the equipment’s use and ensure compliance with local regulations.

“In light of the current situation and in the interest of maintaining harmony and preventing further escalation, MIPC has decided to withdraw the dredger and re-evaluate its current work plan. The company has sought the assistance of concerned local government units to safely remove the structure,” the company said Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Amid opposition from local residents, MIPC maintained that it “remains highly committed to enhancing mining efficiency and boosting the local economy.”

“The MacArthur black sand mining project is expected to serve as a significant catalyst for economic growth and nation-building. By generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs, the initiative will stimulate household incomes, energize local businesses, and attract new investments across the value chain,” it said.

The company projected annual contributions exceeding P100 million in mineral resource taxes and regulatory fees to government coffers.

“In addition to boosting mineral output and export potential, the project is poised to enhance productivity in both the mining and agricultural sectors,” MIPC said.

“Through responsible extraction practices, it can improve soil conditions and agricultural land productivity, benefiting farmers while diversifying the country’s economic base,” it added.

MIPC earlier posted a P56 million rehabilitation bond with the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) to restore the land area to full cultivation before returning it to its owners.

In a separate statement, the company said it has a five-year community-focused program in MacArthur town aimed at fostering self-reliance and improving the living standards of host and neighboring communities, including initiatives in health, education, livelihood, and public infrastructure.

Meanwhile, concerned residents continued their human barricade to oppose the black sand mining operations in MacArthur. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)