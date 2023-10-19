Miss Universe Philippines partners with Kananga for regional pageant

MISS Universe Philippines (MUPH) national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee expressed optimism about the potential of the MUPH platform in "providing opportunities for municipalities and provinces to showcase their places" during the contract signing with the local government unit (LGU) of Kananga in Leyte.
The signing was done Thursday, October 19, 2023, at the Summit Hotel in Tacloban City, with the Kananga LGU represented by Municipal Tourism Officer April Tanhueco.
"The time has come for Kananga to be introduced to a wider scope," said Tanhueco regarding Kananga's new status as an accredited partner of MUPH.
"Watch out for the biggest pageant this side of Leyte in December 2023," she said.
Tanhueco also lauded the support of Kananga Mayor Matt Torres and municipal officials.
Known as the geothermal capital of Asia, Kananga stands as the richest municipality in Eastern Visayas.
Miss Universe Philippines Kananga will hold its screening on October 26, 2023, while the grand coronation is tentatively set for December 11, 2023.
The contract signing was attended by Aaron JP Almadro and Gianfranco Morciano of 4Blues Production, who are part of the selection committee, and Arnold Mercado, former Miss World Philippines general manager. (SunStar Philippines)