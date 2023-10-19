Miss Universe Philippines partners with Kananga for regional pageant

"The time has come for Kananga to be introduced to a wider scope," said Tanhueco regarding Kananga's new status as an accredited partner of MUPH.

"Watch out for the biggest pageant this side of Leyte in December 2023," she said.

Tanhueco also lauded the support of Kananga Mayor Matt Torres and municipal officials.

Known as the geothermal capital of Asia, Kananga stands as the richest municipality in Eastern Visayas.

Miss Universe Philippines Kananga will hold its screening on October 26, 2023, while the grand coronation is tentatively set for December 11, 2023.

The contract signing was attended by Aaron JP Almadro and Gianfranco Morciano of 4Blues Production, who are part of the selection committee, and Arnold Mercado, former Miss World Philippines general manager. (SunStar Philippines)