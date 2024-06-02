Mom nabbed for selling her 2-month-old baby online in Northern Samar

A 23-YEAR-OLD mother from Northern Samar province was arrested for selling her two-month-old child online on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Authorities also rescued two other minors who were with the suspect during the entrapment operation.

"We will stand steadfast in our fight to fully protect young children by going against unscrupulous individuals who exploit children," said Colonel Sonnie Omengan, director of Northern Samar Police Provincial Office.

"I encourage the public to assist us in preventing crime and maintaining peace and order by promptly reporting any criminal activity to the nearest police station. Rest assured that your identity will be kept private and anonymous," the police official added.

The suspect was arranging transactions online through Facebook.

Upon discovery, the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Camp Crame posed as buyer.

Upon negotiations, the suspect showed a willful desire to sell her two-month-old baby in exchange for money, according to the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8) on Sunday, June 2.

As the transaction progressed, WCPC, together with the Women and Children Protection Desk of PRO-8, Catarman Municipal Police Station, in coordination with DOJ RATFF 8, and the Catarman Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, launched the operation at the agreed meeting place in Catarman, Northern Samar.

After completing the transaction, the suspect was successfully arrested, and the two minors were rescued.

The arrested suspect was immediately brought to Catarman police station for proper disposition, while the victims were turned over to Catarman Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office.

A case for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9208 as amended by R.A 11862 also known as the "Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2022" in relation to RA 7610 was filed against the suspect. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)