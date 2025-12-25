Nearly 600 cops deployed as road patrollers amid Yuletide festivities

THE Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas) deployed nearly 600 police officers "to curb vehicular accidents and intensify law enforcement operations" amid the Christmas celebrations across the region.

"With the implementation of 'Oplan Bantay Kalsada', PRO 8 stands ready to protect every road user through enhanced visibility, timely response, and steadfast resolve to public safety," said police regional director Brigadier General Jason Capoy on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

"Likewise, this program reflects our proactive approach in reducing traffic-related incidents and fostering a culture of road discipline across Eastern Visayas," he added.

The newly launched initiative under the leadership of Capoy "is aimed at reducing vehicular incidents through sustained police presence along major thoroughfares and identified accident-prone areas as part of the region’s broader law enforcement and public safety strategy."

During its operation, a total of 258 road patrollers will be deployed, consisting of 100 personnel assigned to the Leyte Police Provincial Office (LPPO) and 158 personnel to the Tacloban City Police Office (TCPO).

These personnel will be strategically positioned in identified accident-prone zones to strengthen police visibility, provide swift response to incidents, and ensure the immediate apprehension of violators, according to the police regional command.

"Through this initiative, PRO 8 intends to enhance road safety in the region, underscoring the importance of sustained visibility, operational readiness, and coordination among all participating units," it said. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)