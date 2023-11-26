New Zealand adventure race team rules 2023 La Routa-Asia regional championship tilt

THE Fear Youth team from New Zealand emerged as the champion in the 2023 La Routa Adventure Race for the Asia Regional Championship after they defeated 13 other teams from India, Poland, Malaysia and the Philippines in a grueling competition around Biliran Province from November 20 to 24, 2023.

“Adventure as its nature always has so many variables, the weather, difficulty in climate, and time. But as adventure racers, we always try to overcome. We should also reflect that when we overcome, we should do it with grace and poise, and whatever we do during the race speaks for who we are,” said Jason Garido, La Routa organizer and race master, as he lauded the racers in a report.

The race lasted 96 hours, covering 300 to 350 kilometers of non-stop activities across remote islands, rainforests, tropical seas and rugged terrains in the picturesque island province.

The winning team is composed of Dean Stewart, 20; Josiah Murphy, 20; Flynn Goodger 23; and Sophie Shallard, 20.

As the overall winner, the Fear Youth earned a ticket to compete in the Adventure Racing World Series in Ecuador in November 2024.

The 2023 La Routa Adventure Eastern Visayas Race was the first event organized by the Asian Racing World Series (ARWS) in the Philippines, hosted by the Provincial Government of Biliran and supported by the Department of Tourism

Meanwhile, Heide Muller, chief executive officer of ARWS, thanked the Philippine government for supporting the competition, adding that adventure races also played a role in promoting the country “as a premier destination for adventure tourism.”

Karen Tiopes, tourism regional director, thanked the organizers for choosing Eastern Visayas as the destination in this year's adventure race.

"Thank you for choosing Biliran Province, Philippines. It was indeed an honor. We hope that beyond the race, you have gotten to know the Biliranons, up close, and appreciate who we are as a people, our warmth, our culture, our simple, yet happy, way of life," said Tiopes.

"Together we all made history of Eastern Visayas sports tourism. So let's give ourselves loud and triumphant cheers," added the tourism director, as she acknowledged the support of Biliran Governor Gerard Espina, the provincial government officials, volunteers, and other corporate partners, such as Tacloban's Bukid Outdoor Shop.

The other winners in the Elite category were Non-Stop Adventure (Poland), Kamikaze (Malaysia), KBS (Malaysia), and Skomad (Malaysia).

Those who made it to the Candidates category were Dirt Adventure Racing (Malaysia),

A Plot (Tacloban, Philippines), Tres Islas (Philippine Visayas Provinces), Chomolungma (Japan), Altra Subida (Cebu, Philippines), and Skyrunners (India),

Other participants who were not able to finish the race were Old's School (Tacloban, Philippines), and Shershah Ampere (India).

"But it does not matter. Finishing and winning would have been great but what really matters most is you made individual and team milestones by being among those who competed in the revival run of La Routa 2023 and for being one of the few who had the grit, stamina, and guts to take part of this year's leg. You have now earned the bragging rights of being an ARWS racer," Tiopes said. (SunStar Philippines)