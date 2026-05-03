NMP lowers fees for assessor training course

THE National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) has significantly reduced the training fees for its Training Course for Assessors (IMO Model Course 3.12) from P11,400 to P8,000 effective May 1, 2026.

"This initiative is a significant step toward enhancing accessibility to essential maritime training, supporting the continuous professional development of Filipino seafarers," said NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario.

He added the fee reduction “is more than just a discount. It is a strategic advancement in strengthening the global competitiveness of Filipino maritime professionals.”

“By making high-quality training more affordable, this ensures that seafarers, instructors, and assessors alike have equitable access to globally aligned training without undue financial burden,” Del Rosario said.

The Training Course for Assessors, an intensive 10-day professional development program, is specifically designed to produce highly competent maritime assessors by strengthening the knowledge and skills required to administer, supervise, and monitor seafarer assessments.

This ensured all training evaluations are strictly aligned with international maritime standards (STCW) and cultivating a pipeline of experts capable of maintaining the integrity of Filipino maritime certifications, according to the government-run maritime training agency.

Meanwhile, Del Rosario thanked the support and approval of Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac for NMP’s commitment to accessible, high-quality maritime training.

“This initiative underscores NMP’s role as a cornerstone of the Philippine maritime industry, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder the career progression of our modern-day heroes,” Del Rosario said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)