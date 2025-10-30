NMP offers free refresher course on basic safety and social responsibility

THE government-run National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) in Tacloban City will offer a free updating course for Basic Training–Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities (BT-PSSR) following its approval by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said the undertaking “forms part of the agency’s continuing efforts to support the growth and excellence of the Filipino maritime workforce by providing accessible, high-quality, and world-class training programs.”

“As the country’s only state-run maritime training and research institution, NMP remains committed to upholding international standards in maritime education and training, reinforcing the Philippines’ position as the world’s leading supplier of maritime professionals,” he added.

In a memorandum signed by DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, the initiative reflects NMP’s steadfast commitment to assist Filipino seafarers in fulfilling the requirements set forth by the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) while alleviating the financial strain typically associated with mandatory training, according to the agency.

Under Marina Advisory 2025-40 issued on October 15, all seafarers who will serve onboard seagoing vessels are required to undergo the updating course or Revised BT effective January 1, 2026.

“This enhancement in the existing course specifically aims to strengthen measures against bullying, harassment, and sexual misconduct,” NMP said in a statement.

“This means that all seafarers who completed the BT course but have not yet applied for a Certificate of Proficiency (COP), and those with valid COPs issued before November 1, 2025, shall take the updating course,” it added.

The BT-PSSR is an important part of the mandatory basic training prescribed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which aims to equip seafarers with the knowledge and skills to ensure a safe and efficient working environment at sea.

Meanwhile, NMP announced that those with expired COPs in BT and first-time applicants are required to undergo the Revised BT.

Online enrollment opened on October 29 through register.nmp.gov.ph. The 1.5-day Updating Course will be conducted at NMP Tacloban on the following dates: November 18–19, November 26–27, November 27–28, December 1–2, December 4–5, December 8–9, and December 11–12.

According to NMP, it will continue to offer the Updating Course in 2026 and beyond, as necessary, to ensure that seafarers can conveniently comply with Marina requirements.