NMP, PMMA ink deal for free master’s program for qualified employees

THE National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) and Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) formally signed an agreement on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, to enhance professional development opportunities of qualified NMP employees.

“This partnership with PMMA is a strategic investment in our people and our mandate. By expanding access to graduate studies, research collaboration, and accredited training facilities, we are strengthening NMP’s capacity to deliver high-quality maritime training and research that meet both national and international standards,” said NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario.

He thanked PMMA Superintendent Commodore Joel Abutal during the signing of memorandum of agreement (MOA) at NMP Manila Liason Office in Makati City.

According to the MOA, selected NMP officials and employees will be enrolled in PMMA’s Graduate School to pursue master’s degree program either in Shipping Management or Maritime Education and Training.

PMMA will waive tuition for qualified scholars, while NMP will cover miscellaneous and other school fees, ensuring greater access to advanced education and career development, it added.

“Let us work together so we can maximize our support and expand our training capabilities to transform the lives of Filipino seafarers,” said Abutal in a statement.

Meanwhile, NMP disclosed that the two state-run maritime agencies will establish a framework for joint research initiatives, including co-authorship and publication in peer-reviewed journals and other scholarly outlets, aligning with the institutions’ respective research agenda.

NMP, a subsumed agency under the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is the Philippines' sole government-operated maritime training and research center.

The agency, established in 1978, has its main office and training complex in Tacloban City and operates a liaison office in Makati City.

Established in 1820, the PMMA is a premier state-run maritime higher education institution in the country, offering degrees in Marine Transportation and Marine Engineering for global shipping careers, while also commissioning graduates into the Philippine Navy Reserve, is located in San Narciso, Zambales. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)