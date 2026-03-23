NMP proposes P505.5M budget for 2027, seeks RDC endorsement

NATIONAL Maritime Polytechnic (NMP), the country's only state-run maritime training and research institution, has proposed for P505.5-million budget for Fiscal Year 2027 as it sought endorsement from the Regional Development Council -Social Development Committee (RDC-SDC) to support its priority infrastructure projects and programs.

For 2027, the bulk of NMP’s proposed allocation is earmarked for the acquisition of various training equipment, construction of a new training building with roof deck, construction of a three-storey maritime resource center, and major road network improvement within the 17-hectare training complex, according to the agency.

“[NMP] served a total of 22,972 active and aspiring Filipino seafarers last year, the highest number of successful trainees recorded since the start of its training operations,” the agency said in a statement.

During the recently held RDC-SDC 1st Quarter meeting, NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario outlined their proposal, highlighting the expansion of the learning facilities as the agency reinforced its role as the country’s premier government maritime training and research institution.

In the current fiscal year, NMP received its highest budget allocation in history amounting to P427-million under the 2026 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

The said budget is used to support major infrastructure upgrades, including the rehabilitation of the officers’ dormitory, construction of new ratings’ dormitory, and a new training pool.

Once endorsed, the 2027 budget proposal will be elevated for further consideration in the national budgeting process, sustaining NMP’s infrastructure development and program expansion, with the institution set to attend the RDC Full Council Meeting at the end of March, according to NMP.

“This is in compliance with the 2027 National Budget Call, which expands the role of RDCs in the budget process by requiring priority regional programs and projects to secure the council’s endorsement, thereby strengthening coordination among national government agencies, regional offices, and local government units,” it added.

Established in 1978, NMP’s main office and training complex is located in Cabalawan, Tacloban City, with a Liaison Office at Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) Building in Makati City. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)