NMP serves over 22,000 seafarers in 2025

NATIONAL Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) in Tacloban City announced it has served a total of 22,972 active and aspiring Filipino seafarers this year, marking the highest number of successful trainees since the start of its training operations in 1983.

“Each year we continuously developed new and responsive training courses, we opened additional batches and classes to accommodate more enrollees," NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

"We partnered with various institutions, particularly schools offering maritime and allied programs across the country, to expand training delivery,” he added.

In a statement, NMP, the country's only state-run maritime training and research institution, disclosed the record-breaking achievement "reflects the agency’s sustained efforts to expand access to maritime education and training nationwide.'

Aside from strengthening its service delivery, NMP was granted MARINA accreditation as an assessment center, providing greater access to assessment services for seafarers in Eastern Visayas and nearby areas.

This development eliminates the need to travel to distant assessment centers, ensuring a more accessible, efficient, and convenient process.

Beyond training and assessment, NMP also completed three major research projects in 2025.

This includes the Profile of Filipino Women in Maritime, Phase 2; Navigating Health and Wellness: Filipino Seafarers in Focus; and the Philippine Maritime Workforce Issues and Challenges: A Rapid Assessment.

Meanwhile, NMP is set to receive its highest budget allocation in history amounting to P427-million under the 2026 budget of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to support major infrastructure upgrades.

The maritime institution also posted an excellent Client Satisfaction Rating of 99 percent, highlighting the trust and confidence of Filipino seafarers in NMP’s training and services.

To enhance accessibility of maritime training, NMP is actively moving forward with plans to establish a new office and training center in Cavite and Davao City, currently supported by a continuing feasibility study in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), the agency said.

Capping off the year was the first official visit of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., along with DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac, who were on briefed on technical demonstration of the new advanced simulation systems, which include the P40-million Full Mission Bridge Simulator, P10-million Liquid Cargo Handling Simulator, and upgraded Engine Room Simulator Software worth P2-million.

"We express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of our journey to serve our modern-day heroes. We have come a long way, yet there is still much we can accomplish together,” said Del Rosario.

As part of the agency's strengthened collaboration across the maritime sector, NMP hosted the first Maritime Research, Education, and Training Summit (MRETS) on September 25-26 in Manila Hotel " to tackle emerging challenges and address urgent priorities critical for the future of Filipino seafarers."

Another NMP's milestone this year was the conferring of first-ever Outstanding Alumnus, the Natatanging Marinong Pilipino award to Chief Salvador Calipes Esquibel Jr.

According to the agency, the recognition will be sustained as one the highlights of the National Maritime Week celebration every September of each year.

"As the , NMP is committed to ensure that every Filipino seafarer is globally competitive and future-ready, sustaining the country’s position as the world’s leading supplier of maritime professionals,' NMP.said. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)