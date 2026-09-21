NMP steps up for modernization, training expansion

THE National Maritime Polytechnic (NMP) in Tacloban City has stepped up its efforts to modernize its facilities and expand its training programs to make it accessible and future-ready to serve Filipino seafarers and support the evolving needs of the maritime industry.

NMP Executive Director Victor Del Rosario said the state-run maritime school is pursuing the establishment of Regional Training Centers (RTCs) in strategic areas in Tanza, Cavite, which will serve Luzon, and Davao City for Mindanao.

The initiative is in partnership with the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), which conducted feasibility studies.

“The proposed RTCs envisioned to bring NMP’s training programs closer to seafarers and aspiring maritime workers in these areas, increase training capacity, and provide access to modern training facilities outside its main complex in Tacloban City,” Del Rosario said.

On its expanded training program, NMP, through a memorandum issued by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on June 18, 2026, approved the waiver of training fees for the remaining regular courses offered by NMP.

The free training course brought the number of NMP’s regular free training offerings to 55, covering various Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW)-mandated programs in deck, engine, specialized, safety, security, and medical training, as well as non-STCW and value-adding courses.

As of September 14, NMP has served 5,556 trainees under the expanded free training program, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, NMP has sustained record-training output, with 22,009 training certificates issued as of August 2026, already nearing its full-year 2025 output of 22,972 certificates.

NMP said this is the highest annual training output since it began training operations in 1983.

“With the expansion of free training, continuing modernization, and planned regional presence, NMP aims to further increase its capacity to serve the country’s maritime workforce and contribute to maintaining the global competitiveness of Filipino seafarers,” Del Rosario said during the recently concluded 2026 Maritime Research Forum.

As this developed, NMP also undertook various modernization projects, including the upgrading of advanced maritime simulators and specialized training systems, as well as the rehabilitation and improvement of key facilities within its training complex in Tacloban.

“These initiatives are intended to provide Filipino seafarers with more responsive, technology-driven, and industry-relevant training facilities that are aligned with evolving international maritime standards and the changing requirements of the industry,” Del Rosario said.

“NMP’s modernization is essential to ensuring that the institution can effectively deliver its mandate as the government’s maritime training and research institution,” he added. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)