Northern Samar bishop to pilgrims: Reject fear, AI reliance

MORE than 6,000 Catholic pilgrims from across Northern Samar gathered in the island town of San Antonio for the 27th diocesan Pentecost Vigil and Family Day Celebration held May 23-24.

The two-day spiritual gathering drew participants from 31 parishes and mission centers across 24 municipalities to celebrate the feast, which commemorates the descent of the Holy Spirit and is traditionally regarded as the birthday of the Christian Church.

During his homily on Pentecost Sunday, Bishop Nolly Buco of the Diocese of Catarman called on the faithful to surrender their fears to the Holy Spirit and move forward despite life's challenges, aligning his message with the global Church's Jubilee Year of Hope.

"The Holy Spirit gives courage," Buco said. "When the Holy Spirit is with us, we face life with confidence."

Buco also issued a strong warning against relying too heavily on digital communication at the expense of human relationships.

"We cannot substitute the physical manifestation of every individual," Buco said. "We cannot substitute by mere artificial intelligence. Physical presence matters because it qualifies that God is present among us."

The celebration, which carried the theme "Conversion through the Holy Spirit: A Gift to Every Community in Mission," featured testimonies from lay leaders during the Saturday night vigil.

Guest speaker Bro. Noe Dora, a former Protestant pastor who converted to Catholicism, spoke about the role of the Holy Spirit in his faith journey.

"No Catholic invited me to become a Catholic," Dora said. "But it was the Holy Spirit who guided me and inspired me to discover the beauty of the Catholic faith."

Pilgrims also heard from Ricardo and Eduvigis Justiniano, members of the Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals. The couple shared their experiences navigating poverty, personal vices, and the tragic loss of two children, including a son who died from health complications in 2023.

"Pentecost is a reminder that we are temples of the Spirit," Eduvigis Justiniano said. "He dwells in us, guiding our decisions, comforting us in grief, and strengthening us in prayer."

Local leaders welcomed the massive influx of pilgrims to the municipality. Rev. Fr. Anthony Salazar, parish priest of Saint Anthony of Padua, and San Antonio Mayor Gary Lavin both expressed gratitude to the volunteers and visitors who traveled from as far as Gamay, Lapinig, and Mapanas, among other coastal Pacific towns.

“Dako an akon pagpasalamat san tapod nga ginhatag didi sa amon yana sin pag-host sini nga selebrasyon yana nga tuig, ngan dako an akon pagpasalamat ngan mapaso nga pagkarawat sa iyo ngatanan. Hinaut nga mapuno an aton kasingkasing sin kalipay yana nga gab-i,” said Fr. Salazar.

(I am deeply grateful for the trust given to us in hosting this year’s celebration, and I warmly thank and welcome all of you. May our hearts be filled with joy this evening.)

“Ini nga katitirok mahinungdanon ini para sa aton ngatanan kay kanan Ginoo ini pagbuot pinaagi sin paggiya san Espiritu Santo. Hinaut kunta nga ini nga misyon magpadayon sin paglarab, magpabaskog, magpasarig, ngan magparig-on san aton pagtoo bilang Kristiyano,” said Lavin.

(This gathering is meaningful for all of us because this is God’s will, guided by the Holy Spirit. May this mission continue to grow, strengthen, inspire confidence, and deepen our faith as Christians.)

At the conclusion of the event, Buco announced that the coastal Pacific town of Lapinig will host the diocese's 2027 Pentecost celebration.

Pentecost in Northern Samar has long been observed not only as a major Christian feast but also as a time for community reflection and family gatherings. (LRM)