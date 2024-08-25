Northern Samar reports 1st case of suspected mpox

THE Provincial Health Office of Northern Samar on Sunday, August 25, 2024, recorded its first case of suspected mpox (formerly monkeypox) at the state-run hospital.

The patient is identified as a 24-year-old male, who is showing a two-week history of fever, body weakness, and vesicular rashes.

“This individual has no travel history and is currently receiving care at Northern Samar Provincial Hospital, where he is isolated and undergoing confirmatory testing for Monkeypox,” the health office said in a statement.

It added that the Catarman Municipal Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (Mesu) has already deployed its personnel for contract tracing activities.

“Rest assured, our surveillance systems are fully operational, allowing us to closely monitor the situation and safeguard our community from potential health risks,” the health office added.

In a separate statement, the Department of Health (DOH)-Eastern Visayas urged the public to “protect yourself and the whole family against disease and misinformation.”

“Following intensified surveillance due to the World Health Organization's declaration of mpox (formerly monkeypox) as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the DOH recorded a new case of mpox in the Philippines. Prior to this, the last case was reported in December 2023,” it said.

“All previous cases were isolated, contained, and recovered from the disease,” it added.

Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

The disease can be transmitted to humans through physical contact with someone who is infectious, with contaminated materials, or with infected animals.

“It can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. Most people fully recover, but some get very sick,” WHO said. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)