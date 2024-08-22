Olympian Aira Villegas receives hero’s welcome, P2M cash prize

OLYMPIAN Aira Villegas returned to Tacloban City on Thursday, August 22, 2024, with a welcome ceremony fit for a hero.

"I am overwhelmed by the prayers and support given to me by my fellow Taclobanons," said the 29-year-old Tacloban native shortly after her grand motorcade around the city’s main thoroughfares.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez also handed over P1 million, with another P1 million from the Hiraya Foundation, headed by Liga ng mga Barangay President Raymund Romualdez, as cash rewards to Villegas for being the first-ever Olympic medalist from the city.

"Aira Villegas has shown the world the talent and determination of a Taclobanon. She is an inspiration to every young person in our city, and we are incredibly proud of her achievement," the mayor said in a statement.

During the welcome ceremony, Villegas shared that her journey in boxing began in 2011 when she participated in the Mayor’s Summer Sports Clinic initiated by Romualdez.

She also recalled how the city mayor generously supported her training.

Villegas concluded her stunning Olympic debut with a bronze medal in the women’s boxing 50kg semifinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (SunStar Philippines)