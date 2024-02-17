Ormoc cops probe shooting of village chief, councilor

AUTHORITIES in Ormoc City have intensified their investigation following a shooting incident that led to the death of a village chairman and the wounding of another village councilor in Barangay Catmon on Friday evening, February 16, 2024.

The slain village chairman was only identified as Iktoy, 60, while the injured councilor was known as Topie, 45, both residents of Barangay Catmon.

In the information released by the Police Regional Office-Eastern Visayas (PRO-8), it said the Ormoc City Police Office (Ocpo) has taken several actions over the case, which involved “backtracking” on the possible escape routes of the suspect.

“Ocpo also talked with the councilor who is recuperating at the hospital for the identification of the suspects,” Major Manuta, PRO-8 spokesperson, said on Saturday, February 17.

Initial reports said the victims were having a conversation in front of the house of the councilor when the unidentified suspect suddenly appeared and shot the two village officials, hitting the different parts of their bodies.

The village chief died on the spot, while the councilor was rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the police, the suspect immediately fled right after the incident. (SunStar Philippines)