Otop Hub in Calbayog City opens to showcase unique local offerings from Samar

The governor said the Otop Hub Pasalubong Center will be an integral part of the tourism site that is being developed in Calbayog City, with more foot traffic expected as the tourism industry reopens.

The Otop hub features various traditional Samar delicacies such as tablea dark chocolates, keseo (white cheese), bottled gourmet tinapa, and Calbayog’s best tinapa.

Handcrafted souvenir items, shirts, woven bags and artisan crafts that came from 21 local micro and small entrepreneurs (MSEs) in Calbayog City and other municipalities from Samar were also displayed.

In a message, DTI Samar Provincial Director Meilou Macabare said she hopes this will become a breakthrough for local MSEs in Samar as a result of consolidated efforts to harness craftsmanship, solidify their foundation in entrepreneurship, and develop quality products.

“I hope this afternoon seals the promise given to us, that the micro, ‘yung mga nasa laylayan, can now have a place to showcase and sell their products,” said Macabare.

The hub serves to support local MSEs and showcase the unique offerings of Calbayog City and its surrounding municipalities. It will be managed by the Samar First District Producers Cooperative whose members have been assisted by the DTI over the years with several capacity building sessions, product development interventions, and market-matching activities. (PR)