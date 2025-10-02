Over 100,000 need shelter aid after Cebu quake

AARON Almadro, 38, had a close call with death while staying on the fifth floor of a condominium in downtown Cebu City when a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck September 30, claiming 68 lives and destroying the homes of more than 110,000 people in 42 communities.

Having survived both the earthquake and Super Typhoon Yolanda in November 2013, Almadro, a business and media executive, said he felt compelled to help others this time.

"We were on the fifth floor when the whole building shook and swayed like crazy," he recalled in an interview with Sunstar Philippines.

"Today was a tiring but fulfilling day as the Paytaca team joined Miss Cebu 2025 Christine Escanilla on a relief drive for the Cebu earthquake survivors, as we dropped off drinking water and some food at the Cebu Capitol relief collection point," he added.

Relief goods were sent to Medellin, Bogo, and San Remigio, the hardest-hit areas in northern Cebu.

In Bogo City alone, the epicenter of the quake with a population of 90,000, hundreds fled their homes.

As more than 700 aftershocks were recorded on October 1, many residents were forced to sleep on the streets.

Aid groups have appealed for more tents to shelter quake victims from heavy downpours and the heat.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro placed the province under a state of calamity while calling for volunteers, safe drinking water, food, and clothing.

By October 2, a total of 5,590 volunteers, mostly college students, flocked to Cebu Provincial Capitol to enlist for the repacking of relief goods.

Cebu Archbishop Alberto Uy also conducted a canonical visitation and inspection on September 30 at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Santa Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan town, which was heavily damaged by the quake.

“We offer special intentions for the churches in northern Cebu that have been destroyed. These sacred spaces have long been places of prayer, hope, and refuge. May they rise again as signs of Your enduring presence among us. Inspire the generosity of hearts and hands to help rebuild what was lost,” Uy said in a statement.

“May this tragedy awaken in us a deeper sense of solidarity, compassion, and faith in Your providence,” he added.

In an advisory, Uy directed parishes in hard-hit areas to refrain from using churches until experts assess and declare the structures safe.

Meanwhile, Catholic charity Caritas Philippines said on October 2 that it is preparing to launch a local emergency appeal through the "Alay Kapwa Solidarity Fund" to support immediate needs in the most affected Cebu communities.

“Despite ongoing operational challenges, Caritas Philippines remains deeply committed to assisting the most impacted dioceses,” it said.

“As the situation continues to evolve, sustained coordination with local Caritas partners is essential to ensure an effective and timely humanitarian response,” it added.

Volcanic activities and earthquakes are common in the Philippines, a Catholic-majority nation located along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a 40,000-kilometer path where more than 450 volcanoes are found. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)