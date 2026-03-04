Over 300 cops secure Evraa

THE Police Regional Office in Eastern Visayas (PRO 8) deployed more than 300 personnel to secure the Eastern Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Evraa) Meet from March 1 to 7, 2026, in Baybay City.

“We are committed to crowd management and emergency preparedness to safeguard our participants and spectators, while promoting a secure environment for sports in Eastern Visayas,” said Police Director Brigadier General Jason Capoy.

The security contingent includes six police commissioned officers, 367 police non-commissioned officers, and an EOD/K9 unit.

Police took positions at various playing sites, billeting schools, sports arenas, and other Evraa event areas.

The assigned officers came from the Regional Personnel Records Management Division, RECU-8, Leyte Provincial Police Office (LPPO), Southern Leyte PPO, Biliran PPO, Samar PPO, Eastern Samar PPO, Northern Samar PPO, Tacloban City Police Office, and Ormoc City Police Office.

The regional command said personnel manage area security, the Quick Response Team standby force, border control, patrolling, contingent convoys, and billeting area security.

PRO 8 said it will continue to ensure the safety and security of large-scale regional events.

"The deployment was in accordance with the directive of the Chief, Philippine National Police (PNP), Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., to strengthen and enhance police operations across the region," the regional command said.

More than 10,000 athletes, coaches, trainers, officials, and visitors from 13 school divisions joined the largest sporting event in Eastern Visayas. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)