P337-M released to flood-hit families in Northern Samar

THE national government has released PHP337.34 million in cash aid to families affected by the devastating flood in Northern Samar late last year, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) regional office reported Friday.

The emergency cash transfer (ECT) has benefited 110,968 shearline-affected families in the province as of March 13, DSWD regional information officer Jonalyndie Chua said in a phone interview.

Each family received PHP3,040 under the DSWD’s ECT program.

“ECT is unconditional cash support for early recovery. The payout to the affected families in Northern Samar will continue as directed by DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian to ensure the early recovery and rehabilitation of those affected,” Chua said.

The latest to receive the financial aid are 16,235 families in Catarman, the capital town of Northern Samar.

Earlier, the DSWD distributed cash aid in Lavezares, San Jose, Gamay, Lapinig, Mapanas, Palapag, Allen, Bobon, Lope de Vega, Rosario, Catubig, Laoang, Pambujan, San Vicente, Mondragon, San Roque, Las Navas, Silvino Lobos, Capul, and San Isidro towns.

The DSWD hoped to finish the cash distribution to the remaining recipients within the month.

The national government is pouring in PHP374.32 million to help 123,133 families affected by the devastating flood in Northern Samar.

Local government units provided the list of recipients, which was validated by DSWD personnel.

ECT is an unconditional cash grant that may be used by the beneficiary for any purpose that would aid in their day-to-day needs for the repair of their damaged house.

Cash aid is seen as an adaptive strategy for bridging the gaps between immediate disaster relief, humanitarian response, and early recovery support through the provision of unconditional cash to victims of disasters and emergency situations requiring interventions.

Massive floods last November affected 609,870 people in 691 villages in Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, and Southern Leyte.

It destroyed some 57 houses and partially damaged 249 others.

Northern Samar’s heavy floods were caused by an unprecedented 618 millimeters of rainfall in 24 hours, or the equivalent of nearly six weeks' volume of rainfall in a single day.

The DSWD has yet to announce if there will be an ECT payout in other affected provinces. (PNA)