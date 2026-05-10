P34.9M shabu, firearms seized in Eastern Visayas

POLICE in Eastern Visayas arrested 1,107 individuals and seized P34.9 million in drugs, firearms and contraband during 956 anti-criminality operations across the region in April.

Brigadier General Jason Capoy, director of Police Regional Office 8 based at Camp Ruperto Kangleon, Palo, Leyte, commended the successful operations, while assuring “continued intensification of law enforcement operations” across Eastern Visayas.

“Let this accomplishment serve as a warning to all lawless elements that PRO 8 remains relentless and committed in enforcing the law and ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” he added.

The anti-drug campaign yielded the month's highest-value haul with police operatives confiscating 2,884.78 grams of shabu and 1,009.91 grams of marijuana worth P19,737,704.28.

The 75 anti-drug operations also led to the arrest of 82 individuals.

“Parallel to this, the region’s anti-insurgency drive gained significant ground as 26 members of communist terrorist groups voluntarily surrendered to authorities,” the police regional command reported.

Four other rebels were arrested, while 31 firearms and five explosives were recovered.

In the campaign against wanted persons, 374 operations were conducted, according to the police regional command.

The operations resulted in the arrest of 42 most wanted persons and 335 other wanted persons, for a total of 377 arrested wanted individuals.

Other operations targeted smuggling of cigarettes, petroleum, and other goods, illegal fishing, illegal logging, illegal firearms and explosives, and illegal gambling. (Ronald Reyes/SunStar Philippines)