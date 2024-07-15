P5.05B replacement bridge set for construction in Southern Leyte

A P5.05-BILLION bridge is set to be constructed in Liloan, Southern Leyte, replacing an existing deteriorating 47-year-old bridge that links mainland Leyte and Panaon Island.

The project involves the placement of a 230-meter cable-stayed main bridge, a 146-meter approach bridge, and a 345-meter approach road.

The bridge forms part of the nautical highway that connects the islands of Luzon, Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao.

It leads to the port of Liloan and Benit port, which host regular Leyte-Surigao trips.

The new Liloan bridge is part of three bridge projects considered for a feasibility study under a grant from the Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank), proposed by the Regional Development Council (RDC) Eastern Visayas during the 2nd Quarter 2024 Council Meeting in Ormoc City on June 26.

The project aligns with the Eastern Visayas Regional Development Plan (EV RDP) 2023-2028, aiming to enhance and upgrade regional infrastructure to support swift socioeconomic development.

The construction is set to be finished in six years. (Fred Leander Baldos, VSU intern)