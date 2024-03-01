Pa nabbed for raping own 5 kids

POLICE arrested a father for allegedly raping his own five minor children in an upland village in Mondragon, Northern Samar.

Mondragon Municipal Police Station, led by Captain Verna Cesista, said they apprehended the suspect at Barangay Bugko of the said town on February 27, 2024.

The mother of the victims reported the incident to the authorities after she discovered her husband allegedly doing the crime to their children around 3 a.m. on the said date.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the minor victims.

Five cases of qualified rape have been lodged against the suspect. (SunStar Philippines)