PAF's helicopter makes precautionary landing in Southern Leyte town

A BLACK Hawk helicopter of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) made a precautionary landing at a rice field in Barangay Panian, Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after its engine malfunctioned.

The personnel of Saint Bernard Municipal Police Station rushed to the scene to assist the crew of the PAF chopper with body number 753 around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Police Regional Office 8 based in Palo, Leyte.

In a statement, PAF said the helicopter experienced "fluctuating temperature readings" on one of the aircraft's engines, prompting the crew to conduct an emergency landing.

"All crew and passengers are safe," it said.

A PAF maintenance and investigation team is assessing the aircraft's condition and providing immediate requirements, the PAF added.

The Black Hawk helicopter was in the area for a rapid damage assessment activity due to Typhoon Tino's devastation in the province.

The PAF earlier lost six airmen of a Super Huey helicopter that crashed in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday, November 4, following its humanitarian assistance and disaster response mission in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)