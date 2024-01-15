PAL to add Manila-Cebu-Borongan flights starting July

THE Tacloban City government announced on Monday that flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) would be adding more flights from Manila and Cebu to Borongan starting July 3, 2024.

The announcement was made following the signing of the memorandum of agreement last Friday between the city government and PAL.

Mayor Jose Ivan Dayan Agda is hopeful that more airline passengers from and going to the province of Eastern Samar will book flights directly to Borongan City Airport.

“We have to work hard to encourage passengers to book the Manila-Cebu-Borongan flight since we need to prove that we deserve that kind of additional flight," Agda said.

The additional flight will operate until Oct. 23, 2024. The period between July and October is considered peak season in Eastern Samar due to local fiesta celebrations and surfing events.

A report from the local government showed that at least 11,399 passengers booked the Manila-Cebu-Borongan flights since the airline’s opening of the route on Dec. 19, 2022. Of the number, 7,439 of them had their bookings at the city government’s ticketing office.

PAL is the only airline company that is currently servicing Borongan City Airport. The airline firm has been offering two flights a week, every Monday and Friday, from Ninoy Aquino International Airport to Borongan City Airport via Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Agda also encouraged businessmen, particularly those who are engaged in the seafood industry, to deliver their cargo to Cebu and Metro Manila through PAL.

Earlier, 4Ps Partylist Rep. and House Minority Floor Leader Marcelino Libanan disclosed that the national government has allocated PHP200 million for the upgrading of Borongan Airport.

The improvement would also help encourage more commercial airline companies to offer flights to the province.

Before the operation of PAL in Borongan, airline passengers from the province were using the Tacloban Airport, which is accessible through four- to six-hour land travel. (PNA)