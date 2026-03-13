Paytaca, GBITS forge partnership to expand digital products for Filipino MSMEs

PAYTACA and GBITS, two of the Philippines’ most innovative homegrown financial technology platforms, have officially announced a strategic partnership aimed at expanding access to digital products and making it more convenient for Filipino micro, small, and medium-size enterprises (MSMEs).

“At GBITS, our goal is to provide the infrastructure and empower businesses and platforms to easily offer digital products to their communities. Through our partnership with Paytaca, we’re enabling their ecosystem to distribute digital products, while opening opportunities for users to participate in digital commerce," said Jeric San Pedro, Head of Marketing of GBITS.

He maintained the partnership "reflects a shared vision of making digital products more accessible and empowering more people to participate in the digital economy."

Through the collaboration, Paytaca will integrate selected digital products powered by GBITS’ API infrastructure into the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) wallet, Paytaca mobile application. The initial rollout will include dispensing of digital products, expanding Paytaca’s utility beyond BCH wallet services and enabling users to perform more everyday financial transactions within a single app.

GBITS is a digital infrastructure provider that enables businesses, platforms, and organizations to easily distribute digital products through its API technology.

By connecting companies to a network of digital services, GBITS helps partners empower their own users with business and earning opportunities.

For Dr. Joemar Taganna, CEO of Paytaca, the collaboration aligned with the company’s vision of making digital finance more practical and accessible.

“Paytaca was built to bring the benefits of cryptocurrency thru Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and digital finance to real-world use. Integrating GBITS’ digital products into the Paytaca app enhances the value we provide to users by allowing them to do more within a single platform—from managing digital assets to purchasing digital products," the Paytaca CEO added.

The partnership also carried special significance as both companies trace their roots to Eastern Visayas, highlighting the growing role of regional innovators in shaping the country’s fintech landscape.

Aaron JP Almadro, Chief Marketing Officer of Paytaca, emphasized the regional pride behind the collaboration.

“This partnership is particularly meaningful because both Paytaca and GBITS have strong ties to Eastern Visayas. It shows that world-class innovation can come from the regions. By working together, we are creating more convenient and accessible financial tools for Filipinos while also showcasing the strength of the tech ecosystem outside Metro Manila," Almadro told SunStar Philippines in a statement.

The integration of GBITS-powered services into the Paytaca app is expected to roll out in phases, with further collaborations and feature expansions currently being explored.

Both companies believed the partnership marks the beginning of deeper cooperation aimed at empowering Filipino MSMEs, improving financial inclusion, and accelerating the adoption of digital financial services across the Philippines. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)