Paytaca launches BCH wallet app in Ormoc

PAYTACA Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joemar Taganna led the launch of their 'cutting-edge and revolutionary' peer-to-peer electronic cash system through the Paytaca Bitcoin Cash (BCH) wallet app in Ormoc City, Leyte, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

“At Paytaca, we’re dedicated to providing user-friendly tools for seamless BCH transactions in real-world commerce,” Taganna told Sunstar Philippines.

Taganna’s Tacloban City-based financial technology company aims to “revolutionize the payment landscape by promoting the widespread adoption of BCH.”

According to Paytaca Chief Marketing Officer Aaron JP Almadro, they are also set to launch their open-source BCH wallet app in Cebu City on July 7, 2024, at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu and other major cities in the Philippines before launching their BCH payment system in other countries abroad.

In March 2024, officials from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-Leyte Province, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) Tacloban-Leyte Inc. congratulated Paytaca following the launching of its Marketplace and P2P Exchange platforms online.

"We laud Paytaca’s commitment to harnessing technology to create an ecosystem that empowers businesses and individuals alike. Initiatives like these are crucial in driving innovation and fostering a competitive business environment,” said DOST-Eastern Visayas OIC-Director Dr. John Glenn Ocaña.

“The launch of the Paytaca Marketplace and P2P Exchange signifies a significant step forward in the region's and the country's digital transformation journey. By leveraging these platforms, businesses can expand their reach, optimize operations, and tap into new markets, while individuals can enjoy greater financial freedom and access to a wide range of products and services,” he added.

In an earlier statement, the DOST official maintained that “as the digital landscape continues to evolve, Paytaca's innovative solutions position the company as a frontrunner in shaping the future of e-commerce and peer-to-peer finance, paving the way for a more connected, efficient, and prosperous digital economy.”

Taganna emphasized that Paytaca’s Marketplace and P2P Exchange “are not mere platforms; they are catalysts for innovation, empowerment, and economic growth."

In mid-2018, Paytaca started as a fiat wallet app before it turned to a cryptocurrency wallet in 2019.

The company's research into cryptocurrencies led them to BCH wallet app. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)