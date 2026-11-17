THE Roman Catholic Church joined youth and civil society groups in assailing the Philippine government for installing beautification fences to hide slum dwellers from Southeast Asian leaders and US President Donald Trump during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit.

“For whom is this development? For whom is this Asean gathering?” Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, president of Caritas Philippines, the church’s humanitarian arm, told SunStar Philippines.

“The poor are not eyesores to be hidden behind walls and decorative backdrops. They are our brothers and sisters... whose dignity must always come first,” the prelate said.

Alminaza said true development must serve those most often left behind.

“As Christians, we are called to see Christ in the faces of the poor, not turn our eyes away from them,” he said. “May this Asean gathering be an opportunity not merely to welcome leaders, but to listen to the poor and ensure that no one is made invisible.”

Local governments along dignitary routes in Manila have cleared informal settlements and small business stalls and put up fences and barriers decorated with artwork to welcome leaders.

Activists called the cleanup a show “to obscure the true lived conditions of everyday Filipinos to fit the Marcos administration’s image within the international community.”

‘True face of the Philippines’

“It does not want to see the result of its own failure to serve the people. The poor are again treated as eyesores, not as human beings deserving of government support,” said Sophia Reyes, spokesperson of the youth group Spark.

“What the government may deem ‘eyesores’ is really the true face of the Philippines under Marcos’ rule, and not the sanitized image they plan to put up for barely a week,” Reyes said.

Mikaela Uy, a student at a religious-run university in Manila, said students walked out of classes Thursday to protest the US-backed Pax Silica initiative and what she called the sham hosting of the summit.

They want to “defend the sovereignty of the Philippines and to oppose agreements that set aside the welfare of the people in favor of the strategic and economic interests of foreign powers,” Uy said.

Aaron Pedrosa, secretary-general of the coalition Sanlakas, said slums, trash, poorly maintained facilities and dilapidated projects reflect “years of government neglect, corruption, and misplaced priorities.”

“No amount of hurried cosmetic facelifts could hide these realities,” Pedrosa said. “The tactic of Imeldific beautification is a page from Marcos’s playbook.”

He cited P22 billion, about $345 million, in spending for the summit.

Renato Reyes Jr., president of the progressive group Bayan, said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “wants us to be thankful for the oppression we are experiencing.”

“How will the Philippine government solve our problems if it does not even acknowledge them, and worse, it covers them up,” Reyes said.

Malacañang and national security officials had appealed for protests to be deferred until after the summit to show hospitality to international leaders. Activists said they would demonstrate anyway.

More than 20,000 police officers were mobilized, and about 300 flights were rescheduled to tighten security.

The summit, focused on regional cooperation, economics and security, will include leaders and partners from India, Canada, China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, among others.

“The protest will continue, not because we want to shame the Philippines, but because we want the true state of the country to be heard,” Reyes said.

Police arrested more than 300 protesters on Sunday, prompting condemnation from the Catholic Church and human rights groups over what they called a crackdown on dissent. (Ronald O. Reyes/SunStar Philippines)