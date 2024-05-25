Philippine Catholic church slams plan to rewrite constitution

IN YET another “powerful display of unity” to thwart the plan to change the Philippine constitution, leaders of the Catholic church and civil society groups have come forward to denounce the move for charter change in the country through a prayer march.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of the social arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, demanded the lawmakers to “prioritize the critical needs of the Filipinos” instead of proposing amendments to the country’s 1987 constitution.

“This march wasn’t just a protest; it was a prayerful plea for our leaders to prioritize the people’s needs,” Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, said during the prayer rally outside the Senate building in Pasay City, in capital Manila on May 22.

“We would like to continue strengthening our anti-charter change campaign to ensure that our lay faithful are correctly informed and educated about the issues surrounding our Constitution,” Bagaforo told the media during the rally.

The groups particularly asked newly-elected Senate President Francis Escudero to come up with a solid stand against charter change.

“Let us make our voices heard. Let us express our opposition to Charter Change. Let us show the true emotions of the Filipino people,” the church leader added.

According to the rallyists, some of the critical issues that need to be addressed by the government include upholding human rights in the country, securing a living wage, passing laws on environmental protection, and safeguarding the nation’s natural resources.

“We believe in the power of collective action and faith to bring about positive change,” the bishop said, as estimated 3,000 people from various parishes, Catholic in Metro Manila and nearby areas joined the mass action.

In March this year, the House of Representatives passed a bill that will amend some restrictions in the constitution involving foreign ownership of the nation’s educational institutions, advertising sector, and public utilities.

At the Senate committee level, a counterpart bill has remained pending.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate adjourned sessions on May 25 and will resume on July 22, 2024.

As this developed, the Catholic church also called on all parishes to launch their respective prayer activity through the dedication to the Mother of Perpetual Help Novena to enlighten the lawmakers about charter change.

Meanwhile, a Christian youth group lauded the Catholic church and fellow organizers of a major anti-Charter change rally on May 22, “for promoting this collective event against charter change.

“We realize that faith is itself political, and must inspire the flock to spread the Good News—attaining a heavenly situation for the anawim (the poor and lowly ones) requires doing our part in quelling hellish legislation like Charter Change,” said Kej Andres, national chairperson of Student Christian Movement of the Philippines in a statement on May 22.

In January this year, the Catholic church leaders urged its members not to allow “deceptive systems” of the government officials who pushed for the charter change through the people's initiative.

"The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines has said that the constitution should be revised only to promote moral values of human dignity and human rights," Bagaforo said on Jan. 11, adding that charter change “is not a silver bullet for the economic woes, particularly the pervasive issue of corruption.”

Meanwhile, Escudero, who took the helm of the Senate from then-Senate president Juan Miguel Zubiri on May 20, had earlier shared his opposition against charter change.

"The primary reason why Charter change does not push through or gets delayed is because of people's doubts about the motives behind it," Escudero said in a press briefing in Manila on May 23.

"If people are asked directly about whether they are for or against it, I believe this will make it more likely to reach the final stage of approval," Escudero added.

A March 2024 survey by an independent public opinion polling firm, Pulse Asia, revealed that most Filipinos, 88 percent, opposed charter change. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)