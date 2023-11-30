Philippines scrambles to rescue 17 seafarers held hostage by Iran-backed Houthi rebels

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, November 30, 2023, said he will have to skip a global climate conference in Dubai so he could personally address “important developments” and convene a meeting for a high-level delegation to Iran to assist 17 Filipino seafarers currently being held hostage by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

“In light of important developments in the hostage situation involving 17 Filipino seafarers in the Red Sea, I have made the decision not to attend the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP) 28 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) in Dubai tomorrow,” said Marcos on his official X (former Twitter) account.

“Today, I will be convening a meeting to facilitate the dispatch of a high-level delegation to Tehran, Iran, with the aim of providing necessary assistance to our seafarers,” he added.

The 17 Filipino seafarers were among the 25 crewmembers of Bahamas-flagged, British-owned cargo ship 25 Galaxy Leader, with an owner connected to Israeli businessman Abraham “Rami” Ungar, and is operated by a Japanese company.

The ship was hijacked by the Yemen-based Houthi rebels on November 19, in retaliation for Israel’s offensive in Gaza, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The other nationalities onboard the vessel are from Ukraine, Bulgaria, Mexico, and Romania, among other citizens.

Marcos and the DFA earlier said the Filipino seafarers taken hostage in the Red Sea are “safe.”

The president also assured the Filipino people that the government is doing all it could to ensure the safety of the 17 Filipino seafarers.

In a separate report from the Philippine government-ran news agency, it said the DFA “is coordinating with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and foreign governments for their immediate release within the month or before Christmas.”

“The safety of our 17 Filipino seafarers is of utmost concern. DFA is in coordination with their counterparts in Iran, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia for updates, and the DMW (Department of Migrant Workers) is in regular communication with the families of the hostages,” Marcos said in his public statement on Nov. 22.

“Our seafarers are not alone. The government is doing everything in our power to bring them safely home,” he emphasized.

In a statement, the DMW assured the families of the seafarers of the government’s support and assistance.

“The United States, which called for the immediate release of the ship and its crew, said it was considering designating Houthi rebels a terrorist organization following the Red Sea incident,” the Presidential Communications Office said in its November 22 statement.

On November 23, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the Philippines’ House of Representatives “are deeply concerned about the distressing situation” of the 17 seafarers.

“This situation demands our immediate and focused attention…We call on the international community to join us in condemning this act of piracy and to assist in any way possible to resolve this crisis,” said Speaker Romualdez.

“The Philippines is committed to working tirelessly to ensure our citizens’ safe return and address the underlying issues that lead to such incidents. We hold the seafarers and their families close in our hearts and minds, standing with them in solidarity through this incredibly challenging period,” the House leader said in a statement.

Meanwhile, global maritime charity Stella Maris also called on the public to “pray consistently for our government officials that they may not be tired to exhaust all the ways and means, try and open other possibilities to liberate our highjacked seafarers.”

“Under the guidance of God and together with our prayers is also our support to their perseverance and patience to pursue the welfare and wellbeing of our seafarers, and to free them all from that troubled and dangerous situations,” said Bishop Ruperto Cruz Santos, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Promoter of Stella Maris-Philippines, in a report from Catholic news site UCA News.

“Let us pray constantly to God for the change of hearts and for the conversion of those armed groups. That with God in His mercy and power will touch them to respect life, to renounce violence and return to the right, legal and moral ways of life,” added the prelate in his statement on November 26.

Government data said Filipino seafarers comprise over 25 percent of 1.5 million sea-based workers across the globe, topping the list from any country worldwide. (SunStar Philippines)